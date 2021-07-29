Dusty Hill, bassist of the band ZZ Top, dies at 72

MADRID, Jul 28 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The bassist and founders of the ZZ Top band Dusty Hill died this Wednesday at the age of 72 at his home in Houston (Texas), as announced by the musical group itself on social networks.

“We are saddened by the news that our friend, Dusty Hill, passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas,” band members Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons wrote in a statement.

In it, they have indicated that they will miss “his firm presence, his good nature and his lasting commitment” to provide “that monumental background to the ‘Top'”. “We will always be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C’. We will miss you, friend,” they have fired.

In 1969 he founded, together with drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Billy Gibbons, the blues / rock band ZZ Top, which became popular after the 1983 release of the album ‘Eliminator’, with which it sold more than 17 million copies. .