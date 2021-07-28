Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, dies at 72 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Dusty Hill, the prolific bassist and founder of the Texas blues rock trio ZZ Top, passed away today at age 72. Hill was part of the group since 1969 serving as bassist and second vocalist.

Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, the other two members of the band, confirmed the news: “We are saddened by the news that our friend, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. We, as well as legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, good nature, and enduring commitment to bringing that massive fund to ‘Top’. We’ll be forever connected in that blues shuffle in C. You’ll be missed forever, buddy.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed and it has not been confirmed if it is related to Hill’s recent health problems. On Friday, July 23, ZZ Top confirmed that Dusty would be returning to Texas from his current tour to check for a hip problem.

Hill and Gibbons developed a unique image during their careers, both looking very alike with long beards, sunglasses, and Stetson-branded hats. Alongside Beard, Dusty and Billy released 15 studio albums and had big hits like “Tush,” “Gimme All Your Lovin,” and “La Grange.” His most recent album was titled La Futura and it was released in 2012.

During the early days of ZZ Top in 1969, then-bassist Billy Ethridge refused to sign a contract with London Records after releasing the band’s first single, “Salt Lick.” When Ethridge left the group due to disinterest in signing, Hill replaced him and debuted with Beard and Gibbons on ZZ Top’s First Album in 1970. In 2004, the three members – who, by the way, have remained playing on ZZ Top until now – were inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.

Information from Cadena Noticias