The trainer and current All Elite Wrestling fighter, Dustin Runnels better known as Dustin Rhodes, used his Instagram account to announce that he will soon be opening his own wrestling school.

The oldest son of The American Dream wrote in his account:

“My wrestling school is in its planning stages. I always dreamed of having my own. I’m going to make this a reality. I can not wait. #RhodesWrestling Stay tuned #TEXAS ».

Dustin Rhodes is currently tag teammate with QT Marshall as The Natural Nightmares on AEW.

Rhodes’ last PPV participation was at AEW Double or Nothing 2020, where he took the victory against Shawn Spears. Rhodes took the contest after Spears taunted him and will be considered the winner of the fight.

Reactions to the opening of the academy

Many Rhodes fans and co-workers congratulated him on this new step in his career.

Former AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose commented:

pic.twitter.com/V3hxJcbk99 – 💀Nyla Rose🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) June 9, 2020

Some fans asked about the location of their new school, it is very likely that it is located in the state of Texas.

Austin, TX ?? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/dsNmfGGlJI – JorelWilliams (@jorelwilliams) June 9, 2020

Other fans advised Rhodes to join The Young Bucks and QT Marshall to make a sort of hotbed of new promises.

Why don’t you unite under a bigger school, QT Cody, you, Brandi and the Bucks (anyone who wants to get in) The Rhodes Powerplant? The legacy is shared in the ring, why not share it outside of them? That way, if you get an ideal location for the main school Why don't you guys unite under one bigger school, QT Cody, yourself, Brandi and the Bucks (anyone else who wants in) The Rhodes Powerplant? Legacy's are shared in the ring why not share them out of them? That way if you get a central enough location for the main school — Ashleigh-Olivia (@AshleighOlivia3) June 9, 2020

From Planeta Wrestling we wish many successes in the planning of the Wrestling school of Dustin Rhodes, he has a lot of experience to teach the future promises of wrestling.

Everything that happens tonight in AEW Dynamite we will tell you on Planet Wrestling with the best coverage of the program, also every day the best news from AEW