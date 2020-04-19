Dustin Rhodes could retire

Dustin Rhodes announced his retirement if he loses his next match on AEW Dynamite. The company has made it known through its Twitter account.

Shocking clip from the next episode of “Road To”: “If I cannot beat that son of a B *** h, I will retire.” – @DustinRhodes on his TNT Championship Quarterfinal match up with @theKipSabian Road to the TNT Championship drops this Monday, April 20th at 7 / 6c – https://t.co/ovL0W5rMeS pic.twitter.com/eReOzl5wVR – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 18, 2020

During the Road To program that AEW broadcasts on YouTube, there was a phone call in which Dustin talks to his brother Cody. In it he confirms that if he is not able to defeat Kip Sabian this Wednesday in the tournament for the AEW television championship he will retire.

This is the transcript of the phone call:

As you know every week I put all my soul in the ring. Putting passion and soul in the ring has led me to this situation. This TNT championship tournament is the most important thing I have done since I fought you in Double or Nothing. Being the first TNT champion means everything you can imagine to me. I wish I could tell you all this in person … if I am not able to defeat Kip Sabian this Wednesday I will retire.

Will this be the last time we can see Dustin Rhodes on a ring? Will he achieve his goal of being TNT champion?

