Dustin Poirier’s coach downplays a fourth bout with Conor McGregor: “I don’t think we need to.”

That Dustin Poirier was superior to Conor McGregor in the trilogy is something few admit. For the American’s coach, Mike brownIt was, and the expectation for a fourth bout should be minimized.

According to the coach, the result proved a lot about the moment of both and the current situation of the Irishman can complicate the possibility of a new fight.

“I don’t think we need to, but who knows where Conor will be when he recovers and comes back. We’ll see. He has a lot ahead of him. Maybe I need to face someone and win, but he is the biggest star in this sport ”, He said Brown in an interview with MMA Fighting.

Coach of American Top Team, Mike he thinks a fourth fight would only make sense out of respect for the Irishman’s legacy. Not being that, the technician believes that Dustin He has already proven to be a better fighter than his old rival.

“He changed the game, he did a lot for the sport. It is the largest the world has ever seen, it attracted a lot of people’s attention. He did great things, but we have a superior fighter. “, he concluded.

Last Saturday, Poirier I finish the trilogy that started in 2014when they were both featherweights. By beating the Irishman for the second time this 2021, Dustin assured his right to confront Charles Oliveira for the light belt, which the Brazilian conquered in UFC 262.

The former champion and perhaps the biggest star of the MMA globally, Conor mcgregor He lives his most tragic moment in his time in sports. “The Notorious” he broke his leg in the final seconds of the first round and lost through medical interruption. After the new defeat, the Irishman continues without winning in the lightweight since 2016.

