Dustin Poirier vs. Conor mcgregor

UFC 264 Main Card: Poirier vs. Mcgregor 3

Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor

Via TKO (doctor’s detection) – Round 1, 5:00

Gilbert Burns defeats Stephen Thompson

Via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Tai Tuivasa defeats Greg Hardy

Via KO (fists) – Round 1, 1:07

Irene Aldana defeats Yana Kunitskaya

Via TKO (fists) – Round 1, 4:35

Sean O’Malley defeats Kris Moutinho

Via TKO (fists) – Round 3, 4:33

UFC 264 Preliminaries: Poirier vs. Mcgregor 3

Max Griffin defeats Carlos Condit

Via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) – Round 3, 5:00

Michel Pereira defeats Niko Price

Via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Ilia Topuria defeats Ryan Hall

Via KO (fists) – Round 1, 4:47

Dricus Du Plessis defeats Trevin Giles

Via KO (fists) – Round 2, 1:41

Jennifer Maia defeats Jessica Eye

Via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) – Round 3, 5:00

Brad Tavares defeats Omari Akhmedov

By way of split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00

Zhalgas Zhumagulov defeats Jerome Rivera

By way of submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 2:02

