Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 close to being finalized for UFC 264

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier | Image: Sportsfile

Negotiations for the third chapter between Dustin Poirier and Conor mcgregor They have been reactivated, and they are on the right track.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is really close to realizing the trilogy fight as the stellar of the UFC 264, PPV that will take place this July 10.

Poirier, former interim champion of 155 pounds, gave up the possibility of contesting the absolute belt that was vacated with the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov to give McGregor the rematch.

The pair topped the UFC 257 last January, with Poirier tying the series thanks to a TKO (the first for the Irishman in his career) in the second round.