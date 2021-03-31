Dustin Poirier surprises Conor McGregor and knocks him out in the second round

The American Dustin Poirier He gave the big surprise this Saturday (early Sunday morning in Spain) when he beat the Irishman by KO in the second round Conor mcgregor, the great star of mixed martial arts, in the main event of the evening UFC 257 held in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

Poirier, 32, knocked out Mcgregor in the middle of the second of the five 5-minute rounds of the fight with a good right to the face of the Irishman after he seemed to have controlled the fight after being brought to the ground by his rival in the first.

The American promised battle and there was when he KO the Irishman in the second round surprising everyone and thus taking his revenge against Mcgregor, who had beaten him in just 109 seconds in his first fight in 2014, but paid dearly for his downtime, having only played three fights in the last four years. It is the McGregor’s first career KO loss, which adds 22 victories to 5 defeats, two in the last three fights. The ‘Diamond’ has a record of 27 wins and 6 losses as a professional.

Mcgregor was returning to an octagon, in the lightweight division, a year after his last appearance and Poirier surprised him with a kick to the leg followed by a flurry of punches that brought him down, before the referee Herb Dean put an end to the fight, after 2 minutes and 32 seconds of the second round played.

In the first, after the initial exchange of blows with a very good role from the Irishman on the counter, Poirier He was able to bring his rival close to the canvas, who overcame to finish in the standing grip and connecting those striking shoulder blows with which he astonished the American in his last fight Donald cerrone.

Mcgregor He landed several powerful hands, but it wasn’t enough to break his rival. ‘The Notorious’ he kept pushing at the start of the second round and dominated. The American endured and when he had his opportunity he took advantage of it.

In the blink of an eye he put the former champion against the cage and after increasing his hitting volume he thundered his glove on the Irishman’s jaw. Mcgregor, visibly sore in the ankle from a kick by the American, he ended up dumbfounded.

Almost seven years later Poirier took revenge and inscribed his name in UFC history. Mcgregor he won his first match in 2014 and promised to finish it in less than a minute this time. The Irishman got the promise.

“It’s hard to be inactive for so long,” said the Irish fighter, also 32, after his third cage fight in more than four years.

“His calf kick was very good, but Dustin is a real fighter,” he admitted. Mcgregor, limping. “I’m going to dust myself off and come back because that’s what I always do. I will accept those blows ”, promised the Irishman.

The referee of the match awards Dustin Poirier as the winner in the presence of Conor McGregor

“First of all, I want to say that Conor took this result professionally. We are at 1-1 and maybe we have to put that back, “he said. Poirier.

Second in the UFC lightweight category, the American is in a strong position to inherit or fight for the belt, held by the Russian. Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0), but now retired.

“I think it was a title fight. Now I am the champion, ”he said Poirier after his victory in the bubble of the “Island of Struggle” installed in Abu Dhabi to avoid the risks related to the coronavirus.

MICHAEL CHADLER OVERCOMES AND CONVINCES

In the other stellar match of the evening, the American Michael Chandler beat the New Zealander Dan hooker by KO in the first round. ‘Iron’A former Bellator MMA lightweight champion, he made his surprising debut and aimed at the top of the company.

Chandler He started by taking the initiative and taking over the center of the octagon. First with a blow to the body and then a left to the head, he cut down a Dan hooker that started as a favorite.

Taking care of the New Zealander’s right hand, he waited for his chance. Who sows, reaps. So it was for Chadler, who in two minutes made it clear that his passage to the UFC it seems to be more than a testimonial fact. Enter the company by knocking out the sixth best fighter in the division.

Conor McGregor’s historic KO against Dustin Poirier

McGregor limped out and aided with a crutch

Subscribe to DAZN, the first month is free! ! Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

Here you can see the full fight