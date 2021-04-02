Dustin Poirier signs trilogy deal with Conor McGregor at UFC 264

The third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor mcgregor seems to be closer than many of us think.

This Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani He reported that Poirier already signed the agreement for the third match with Mcgregor, which will be the main event at UFC 264 on July 10.

Last week, Dana White revealed that the match is scheduled to UFC 264 in it T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier decided to wait for the trilogy with “The Notorious” instead of fighting for the lightweight belt after confirming the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Michael chandler and Charles Oliveira they will face in UFC 262, and the winner of the trilogy between Poirier and Mcgregor He will face the new champion who comes out of the title fight on May 15.

After Mcgregor beat Poirier in the first fight between the two in UFC 178, Poirier equalized the score in the rematch by knocking him out in the second round of the main event of UFC 257 last january.