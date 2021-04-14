Dustin Poirier reveals that Conor McGregor has not honored his donation

Dustin Poirier has revealed that Conor McGregor has not kept his word regarding the donation he offered to his foundation.

Before resolving his differences with the UFC last year, Conor McGregor proposed to Dustin Poirier to meet in an exhibition event. The Irishman offered to donate half a million dollars to The Good Fight Foundation, Poirier’s nonprofit organization. When the UFC convinced Conor to return to the Octagon, the Irishman assured Dustin that he would make the donation anyway.

A day before meeting at UFC 257, representatives for both parties claimed to have exchanged banking information. They stated that only the transfer of the funds was pending. After Poirier’s win over McGregor, the conversation between the two teams came to a halt.

This week, Conor McGregor made a social media post giving his prediction for the trilogy. The Irishman claimed that he will knock out Poirier with a front leg. This Sunday, Poirier responded to the prediction by sharing with the world that ‘The Notorious’ has not made the donation.

That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! – The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

According to reports, neither McGregor nor his representatives at Paradigm Sports have wanted to comment on the matter. Without a doubt, it will only be a matter of time before Conor responds with his trademark style. When they agreed on the donation, it was said that the funds would be used to build a gym in Lafayette, Poirier’s hometown. In this way, Dustin could offer free training for the youth.

According to information from Forbes in 2020, McGregor’s fortune was estimated at $ 148 million. This calculation was before Conor sold his stake in Proper No. Twelve whiskey, which is estimated to be worth $ 310 million.

