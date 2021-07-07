Dustin Poirier reveals financial motivation as the reason he accepted the trilogy with Conor McGregor

After knocking out Conor mcgregor in the revenge between the two, in UFC 257, Dustin Poirier seemed to have won the shot at the lightweight belt of UFC. But, the American opted for the trilogy with the Irish.

In an interview with ESPN, Poirier made it clear that the main motivation for the trilogy with Conor mcgregor it was for the financial field.

“Money is more important, I have mouths to feed. The good thing that closing this trilogy makes sense sportingly and financially. I owe that to my family. Make that decision quite easily. Yes, I’m the best in the world, so I’m going to beat Conor and fight for the belt. It’s like doubling the bet. I am a gambler and I believe in my abilities, so double the bet ”, explained Dustin.

Poirier also revealed the financial difference to face Conor mcgregor and fight for the division belt.

“I don’t know how much you want to enter into contractual terms, but if I were to fight for the belt, I would have no pay-per-view profit. I would have a base pay that probably wouldn’t reach a third of what I will win in this fight. Has no sense. My goal is not to expose the UFC numbers themselves. But if I fight for six, seven, ten times for that amount to face Conor again, as I said, I am a father, a husband and I have my priorities ”, concluded Poirier.

Dustin Poirier will face Conor mcgregor in the main fight of UFC 264, this Saturday in The Vegas, Nevada.

