Dustin Poirier regrets to expose Conor McGregor’s non-donation

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 257 | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

The last week has been a madness around Conor McGregor (22–4) and Dustin Poirier (26–6) after “The Diamond” revealed that “The Notorious” did not donate to its charity, The Good Fight Foundation, the $ 500,000 that it advanced that it was going to donate. This led to a harsh exchange of statements between the two, with the Irishman saying that he ultimately doesn’t want to do the trilogy. Although in the last episode this officially announced for UFC 264.

Dustin Poirier regrets

The last episode so far because we have a new one: Dustin Poirier regrets his comment (via Twitter):

«1-1, July 10, we will settle accounts! I’m excited for the trilogy with Conor McGregor but i wanted to tackle this first.

As you all know, I am very passionate about charity. I took a wrong step by publicly sharing private affairs between Conor and my foundation. Embracing positivity and doing things right is my goal! I feel like I’ve brought negative energy and personal opinions to something I’m working so hard on to give people a reason to cheer up and smile.. I’ll take this in stride and continue the Good Fight. A new goal is coming soon and it’s BIG. Thanks to everyone involved and everyone who is supporting us and believing in our vision.