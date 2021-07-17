Dustin Poirier receives Jake Paul’s “Sleepy McGregor”

Jake Paul sold Dustin Poirier his “Sleepy McGregor” necklace for $ 100,000 and added a message: “McGregor asleep. Dear Dustin, congratulations on your hard work victory. I love what you have been doing with your Good Fight foundation! You deserve this necklace more than me! Good always conquers evil! Keep winning! With love, Jake. Pos Data: Say hi to Jolie for me, she’s a tough woman!«. And now it is confirmed that the UFC star has it in his possession (via Twitter).

“I already have Jake Paul’s ‘Sleepy McGregor’ necklace. I’ll be auctioning it off soon for The Good Fight foundation. We’re going to do something big in Lafayette! In this way Dustin Poirier also answers in some way to those who criticize him for coming in to mock the Irish star – which would be nothing to blame because McGregor has done it in much worse ways in the past – because although he agrees to some way to that game with the youtuber and boxer going to make the necklace help other people through its foundation, The Good Fight. Therefore there is something much more important than the mockery itself.

