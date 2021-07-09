Dustin Poirier reacts to wife wanting to talk to Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor recently showed that Jolie poirier wants to send you private messages. What does Dustin Poirier have to say about this? While speaking to BT Sport, “The Diamond” was very clear to point out that that supposed request of his wife to speak to the Irishman is false.

“If it was real and my wife was texting him or something, then it’s a good move,” Poirier begins. «But if it’s made up or whatever … Just so you know, my wife and i laughed about that yesterday when i was at the grocery store. But it’s just… He would have no limits on the expletives he would say. Let him speak », he concludes.

It would not be a surprise that Conor McGregor was making this up to get inside Dustin Poirier’s head ahead of his fight this Saturday at UFC 264. He couldn’t do it when they met for the second time in January 2021 but he did the first time so he could be trying again this way.

The one who has not answered at the moment is Jolie Poirier. But the fact that she laughed with her husband is more than enough to know what you think.

