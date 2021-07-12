Dustin Poirier pictured submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier believes he will finish Conor McGregor again at UFC 264, but this time he will do so through submission.

At UFC 257 this past January from Fight Island, Dustin Poirier won the second battle against Conor McGregor via TKO. Immediately after the fight, both fighters agreed on the trilogy. This fight will be tonight at UFC 264, and Dustin is confident that he will win again and says he sees himself submitting the Irishman.

“For whatever reason, I keep visualizing myself submitting to this guy, I really do. I don’t know how it will turn out or what will happen, but, I have a feeling that I am going to subdue it, I really am sorry. “

On paper, Poirier winning by submission is certainly a possibility. All of McGregor’s losses throughout his career, except for UFC 257, came via submission. Dustin, he has a good submission arsenal, and an underrated floor game. So you may be able to catch Conor late into the fight when he tires out and finishes it off with a submission.

According to Poirier, he says that he will not rush into anything, as he knows this fight could go adult. He also wasn’t hooked on predicting which round he’ll end up with McGregor at UFC 264.

“I have no idea, I don’t even like to make predictions and things like that. Usually I don’t think of things like I’m going to knock this guy out. I’m just going to win either way, that’s my goal in every fight. But I have a feeling I could subdue him. “

Do you think Dustin Poirier will subdue Conor McGregor at UFC 264?

On our YouTube channel we leave you the weigh-in, confrontation and final statements of Poirier and McGregor.