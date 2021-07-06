Dustin Poirier optimistic for his fight against Conor McGregor

Before the next fight with Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier gave his opinion on what the Irishman could be planning for his third fight in the UFC cage.

In the last meeting between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, the American’s calf kicks turned out to be the key to victory. Now Poirier hopes that Conor can attempt this attack. In an interview with ESPN, Poirier said:

Maybe he won’t even bring a kick to the calf. I think he will try. I work on counterattacks for this type of attack, I don’t focus on giving those kicks »

Speaking of what you think Conor is preparing for the fight, Dustin said:

“I think that it will be more aggressive. Won’t let the fight rage. If it were me, I would try to hit as fast as possible and stay out of the rhythm. Because if the fight starts to rage, it will move on to the second, third, fourth rounds, the painful chase will begin, and a rhythm will emerge. In this case, I will win 10 out of 10 fights with him«

In the first meeting of these fighters, it was Conor who was better and knocked out Poirier. In the second, Dustin fought back and won by KO. The third fight will take place on July 10 in Las Vegas.

This showdown could reveal another contender in the fight for the lightweight champion belt. Charles Oliveira, the champion of this category, will be present at the gala and get a closer look at the fight between Conor and Dustin. Conor McGregor’s fight with Dustin Poirier will take place at the UFC 264 gala, which will open the second half of 2021 in the American organization.

