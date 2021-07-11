Dustin Poirier makes Mayweather $ 35,000 by defeating McGregor

Despite being Conor McGregor the fan favorite, many bet on Dustin Poirier at UFC 264; among them, Floyd Mayweather. The boxing legend is no stranger to mixed martial arts or betting so he decided to trust “The Diamond” for the fight a few hours ago putting $ 50,000 into the American’s win.

In a recent social media post “Money” teaches that after betting that amount he received $ 35,714.30 when Poirier defeated McGregor by technical knockout. Mayweather wanted to thank him for expanding his fortune.

Notice

And Poirier also wanted to answer him:

«I’ll take care of it, champ!«.

Advertisement