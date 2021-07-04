Dustin Poirier has no regrets about his decision on McGregor and the title

Dustin Poirier decided to fight Conor McGregor for the third time instead of being a contender for the UFC lightweight world championship.. The plan was for him to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound title but chose to face the Irishman again. This caused Michael Chandler to face the Brazilian, who ended up crowning. You have previously explained this decision and now he reaffirms himself clarifying that he does not regret.

While speaking to ESPN, “The Diamond” said that plans to win on July 10 and go for the championship: «I made that decision quite easily. If I’m the best in the world, I’m going to beat Conor and fight for the belt. It’s like betting on myself. I like gambling and I believe in my abilities, so I have simply doubled my efforts.

Poirier continues speaking of the economic amount: «If I fought for the belt I would not be obtaining income from the PPV. I would have received a base salary that probably wouldn’t even be a third of my base salary for this fight. It just doesn’t make sense. I am a fighter. I’m going to earn six, seven, ten times the amount of money for fighting Conor again. Like I said, I am a father, a husband and I have priorities. I have no doubt that it was the right decision, “he concludes.

Economically it was the right decision but now it remains to be seen if also sportingly. Because even if he had chosen Charles Oliviera he could have been crowned a new champion with a loss to McGregor, he would move away from the title.

