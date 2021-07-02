Dustin Poirier doesn’t care about the crazy version of Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are eight days away from their third fight. On July 10, they will meet at UFC 264 to break the tie of a victory for each in their previous encounters as well as for the winner to step up to a shot at the UFC lightweight world championship.

The two know that they cannot lose in any way and that is why they will try to show their best version in the cage. That is why McGregor also warned that he will present his “crazy” version. We all know what the Irishman is capable of but Poirier is not worried. In this way he answered the words of his opponent (via ESPN):

«The good thing now is that if he goes crazy again I don’t give a damn«Begins Dustin Poirier. “I really do not care. And in the last fight, even if he had been crazy, I would have been fine too. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be crazy again. But I already put him to sleep. I put it in airplane mode in Abu Dhabi«.

Readers, What do you think is going to happen in Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3?

