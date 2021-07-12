Dustin Poirier does not forget provocations from Conor McGregor and does not rule out four fights between the two: “In the octagon or the street”

Same beating again Conor mcgregor for the second time in 2021, Dustin Poirier does not rule out ending the rivalry with the Irishman. After the unfortunate outcome of the stellar UFC 264, which ended with the serious injury of the Irishman. “The Diamond” I do not rule out a fourth fight.

At the press conference after the event, Poirier spoke of the subject.

“We are going to fight again, be it in the Octagon or on the street. You don’t say that he says. He said he was going to kill me, you don’t talk about that. You also do not talk about the wife of the others. There is a chance that someone dies and I do not wish that to anyone “, revealed.

Moments later, at the conference, the president of UFC, Dana White, He stated that a fourth match between the two is a possibility. White, explained that, in his vision, the combat is not over.

In the fight, Poirier Y Mcgregor they had a first round that stood out for the tough exchanges. The Irishman started well, but tried to take the fight to the ground, where he ended up taking the worst part of the round, with precise punches from the American.

The tragic denouement happened in the final seconds of the opening round, when Mcgregor He threw a blow, but ended up breaking his leg. After what happened, the referee decided to end the fight.

After the victory, Poirier showed its evolution in front of Mcgregor. With the rivalry that started in 2014. Now, Poirier has a record of 2-1 opposite the Irish.

