Dustin Poirier clarifies controversy of video published by Colby Covington

Before facing Conor mcgregor on UFC 264 This Saturday, Dustin Poirier is embroiled in another controversy with another fighter from UFC. Welterweight Colby Covington posted a video where the American knocked out a sparring partner and criticized what happened.

In an interview with UFC Arabia, Poirier clarified that the intense striking in periods of training for a combat are normal and eventually, things like that happen. On top of that, he stated that he is off social media to focus the fight with Conor mcgregor.

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️ #AndNew # UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EMMFwC2b4E – Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 6, 2021

“That was a professional fighter. I mean, that’s what happens in gyms when there is hard sparring. There are times when you train hard and things like that happen. There are times when you train hard and that was a difficult training session ” he claimed Poirier.

Focused on the trilogy, Dustin He preferred not to respond to the provocation of Covington, who accused him of being a different time away from fans and the press.

“The Diamond” as he is nicknamed, he occupies the first position of the lightweight and could win the opportunity to face Charles Oliveira, in case of beating again Conor mcgregor. His current record is 27-6 and 1 No Answer.

