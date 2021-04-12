Dustin Poirier claims that Conor McGregor did not donate the $ 500,000 he had promised to his charitable foundation

Before signing a contract for the UFC 257, Conor mcgregor had publicly announced his intention to donate the sum of $ 500,000 to the charitable foundation of Dustin Poirier, The Good Fight Foundation.

Now, with the trilogy fight about to materialize for the UFC 264, Poirier took advantage of a provocation from McGregor to remind the Irishman that he has not kept his word.

That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

That is a funny prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA, you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon. July 10, paid in full!

When questioned by a user, Poirier explained that they tried to contact McGregor’s team three times, but did not give any results.

“We thanked him because his team reached out to us during Fight Week to start the process, but they ignored us for the last two months after the fight. My foundation has approached three times since then, but there has been no response. We already forgot. Soon we will announce our new goal. It’s a big one.

The Good Fight Foundation, co-managed by Poirier’s wife, Jolie, has been running charity work since 2017, the year the Lightweight began auctioning his fight kits to raise funds on eBay.

After the UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov donated $ 100,000 from an auctioned t-shirt that Poirier had given him after the pay-per-view. Dana White matched the sum, leaving a grand total of $ 200,000 for the construction of a drinking water well in Uganda.