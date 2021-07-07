Dustin Poirier and what Conor McGregor has at stake at UFC 264

On the way to his third fight at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier talks about what Conor McGregor has at stake beyond money and famto. The Irishman does not need either of them, he has ten lives, so his intentions for July 10 go a different way. Or at least that’s what the American thinks, as he said speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“What is really at stake for him is not money. He’s not doing this for money, ”Poirier begins. «He does it out of pride, out of respect, to show that he is still an important piece of this 155-pound division.. And that makes it dangerous. Someone who does it for himself and does it to prove something, does not do it for anything other than that.

Notice

So I know he’s motivated. He no longer comes here to spoil his name: to get knocked out again, to be subdued again. Comes to try and rebuild McGregor Enterprises back to where it was«Poirier concludes about McGregor.

Only Conor McGregor knows what’s on his mind but anyone understands that what he wants first at UFC 264 is to avenge his January loss to Dustin Poirier, get back on the road to victory, head to the lightweight world championship, and even win too. some more money and fame, which never hurt. Definitely, Conor McGregor wants it all.

Advertisement