Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor trilogy announced for UFC 264

The Dustin Poirier trilogy and Conor mcgregor It’s official for the UFC 264 card.

This Wednesday morning, UFC announced that Conor mcgregor Y Dustin Poirier will meet on July 10 in UFC 264. The fight will be at 155 pounds in five rounds.

The organization also revealed that the event will be held in the T-Mobile Arena from The Vegas, Nevada. Fans will be able to purchase advance tickets with prior registration.

Dana White He also announced in a video on his account Twitter that the fight will take place in front of 20,000 people.

This week, Poirier denounced on his social networks that Mcgregor did not make the agreed donation to “The Good Foundation”. Mcgregor he responded and indicated to look for other rivals. Apparently, the long-awaited trilogy will take shape.

Poirier Y Mcgregor they have already met twice. The first was in UFC 178 on 2014, where Mcgregor knock out Poirier in featherweights. Seven years passed for the two to face off in UFC 257, with Poirier knocking him out in the second round. The trilogy will take place this American summer.