Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor react after their trilogy became official

Finally, the UFC made the official announcement of the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The fight will take place at UFC 264 on July 10.

Having split wins in their two previous fights, Poirier and McGregor will be looking to end their tie. Conor beat Dustin in 2014, when they were both competing in the featherweight division. ‘The Diamond’ defeated ‘The Notorious’ just a few months ago at UFC 257, already at lightweight.

Whoever wins the trilogy is expected to receive a shot at the lightweight title. Recall that after Khabib’s retirement the belt has been vacant. Following Poirier’s refusal to contest the title, Charles Oliveira will face Michael Chandler for the belt at UFC 262.

After the official announcement of their third fight, both Poirier and McGregor reacted on their social networks.

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021

“The fight is scheduled! On July 10th they are going to see what The Mac is all about. Adjust and absolutely destroy! “

July 10th, 25 minutes locked in 🎯 – The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 3, 2021

“July 10, 25 minutes focused on the goal.”

In case Poirier’s original post seemed terse, here’s another version. It is an account created to interpret Dustin’s publications, the fighter himself usually shares the “translations”.

Translation: “I believe on the 10th of July, 2021, I will be extremely focused and determined to earn a victory against Conor McGregor, and I am not afraid to go a full twenty-five minutes in the octagon with him. I shall come out victorious with a decision if needs be. “ – The Diamond Translator (@TheDiamondTRA) April 3, 2021

“Translation: ‘I think on July 10, 2021 I will be extremely focused and determined to get a win against Conor McGregor. I’m not afraid to spend the entire twenty-five minutes in the Octagon with him. I will be victorious with a decision if necessary. “

In addition to the promising trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, UFC 264 will also feature the dynamic welterweight duel between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

The most watched: Video: Fighter loses a finger in the middle of the fight at CFFC 94!