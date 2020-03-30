If one thing is certain, it is that Tony Ferguson you will not be short of opponents.

With the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be out of UFC 249 Unable to leave Russia due to flight restrictions imposed by the Vladimir Putin government to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the UFC, in order to keep the UFC 249, is looking for a new opponent for ‘El Cucuy’, who will again run out of the opportunity to be crowned the lightweight champion.

After Jorge Masvidal will offer to be part of the event, the former interim 155-pound champion, Dustin Poirier, He has also made known his interest in being part of the PPV.

“I will fight.”

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani tweeted that he received a text message from Poirier, who reiterates his desire to confront Ferguson if the UFC calls him.

Unsolicited text from @DustinPoirier just now:

“I’ll fight if they call me!

“I’m always down for some madness.”

– Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 30, 2020

Poirier has not competed since being subdued by Nurmagomedov in an undisputed belt fight that led the UFC 242 in September 2019. That loss cut a streak of four straight wins with which the member of ATT came to the stellar.