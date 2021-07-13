Dustin Poirier accepts Jake Paul’s expensive necklace

The contender in the lightweight division, Dustin Poirier, accepted an offer made by Jake Paul about the “Sleepy Conor McGregor” necklace.

Jake Paul had a $ 100,000 necklace made for him with a small figure of Conor McGregor “taking a nap” after Poirier knocked him out at UFC 257. After the fight, in which Poirier beat McGregor by TKO in the first round (medical arrest), Paul said he would be willing to give Poirier his necklace, saying he feels “The Diamond” has earned it. In response to Paul, Poirier took to his social media and accepted Paul’s generous offer.

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you? $ 100k gift from me I think you deserve it lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ – Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Jake Paul: Hey, Dustin Poirier, do you want me to send you this? $ 100k gift from me, I think you deserve it. Let me know. Dustin Poirier: Send it to me.

Finishing McGregor in the trilogy, Poirier won the overall series between the two rivals with a 2-1 finish in all three fights. The problem for Poirier is that the third fight ended strangely when McGregor broke his ankle and was unable to continue in the fight.

Some fans, because the fight ended by injury and not by knockout, submission or decision, believe that a fourth fight between the two rivals is warranted. For his part, Poirier agreed that he will see McGregor later. However, he admitted that he is not sure if he will see him inside the Octagon or if he will fight him on the street instead.

As for Paul, he’s clearly enjoying antagonizing McGregor. She is probably trying to convince him to participate in a future boxing match. Because of the injury, McGregor will most likely be on the sidelines for the rest of the year. Whenever he returns, they can count on McGregor to chase the Poirier fight again. But Paul can also be an option for that moment.



