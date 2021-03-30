Dustin Johnson wins his first Augusta Masters and Jon Rahm finishes seventh

Related news

The American Dustin Johnson, number one in the world, won this Sunday for the first time the Masters and added the second ‘major’ of his career, after Aopen from United States achieved in 2016, and did so with a new record for strokes under par (20) and the greatest advantage (5) over his rivals since the record set at 12 Tiger Woods in 1997.

Johnson reached his first green jacket, which he will receive from his compatriot Tigwr Woods, with 268 total hits (20 under par) and four rounds of 65, 70, 65 and 68 in the Augusta National. Leading South Korean by 5 Im SunJae and the australian Cameron smith, the only player in history to complete all four rounds with less than 70 strokes (67 + 68 + 69 + 69).

Jon rahm finished with 278 total hits (10 down) after a final round of 71 (-1). Rafa Cabrera Bello He did it with 290 (+2). The Mexican Abraham Ancer finished the tournament with 280 hits (-8) and the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz he did it with 282 (-2).

In a year in which a pandemic and instability have hit the United States and the world, Johnson maintained a firm pulse to consolidate himself at the top of world golf. His first green jacket is the culmination of a great 2020, in which he has won the FedEx Cup and finished tied for sixth (US Open) and second (PGA Championship) in the two previous majors.

Dustin Johnson celebrates a coup EFE

Tiger Woods puts Augusta’s green jacket on Dustin Johnson EFE

Rahm, resigned

Tiger’s harsh experience as a 2019 defending champion is reminiscent of the 2017 champion’s eightfold bogey at the 2018 Masters, Spaniard Sergio garcia, who suffered Augusta’s ‘revenge’ with 5 balls into the water in par 5 of 15. “Sometimes it gives you and sometimes it takes you away,” Garcia said then, who has had to lose this week after testing positive for coronavirus . Another Spaniard, world number two Jon Rahm, struggled to stay close to the top of the tournament after finishing the second round tied for the lead.

“There have been blows with bad luck that are a shame. It is something that happens and it sure has happened to all of us this week. It is what there is,” Rahm told Efe that he finished a third Masters in the top ten of the classification.

Throughout the week, the leaderboard has had a great international presence and a considerable Spanish accent, thanks to the good performances of Rahm, Ancer and the Colombian Sebastián Múñoz (-6), who will return to Augusta in just a few months for another Masters probably also without spectators.

