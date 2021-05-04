Dustin Johnson remains world No. 1 despite his sixth tournament outside the top 10

The number 1 in the world, after the tournaments played this week, mainly the Valspar of the PGA Tour that won Sam burns and the Tenerife Open of the European Tour that was awarded Dean burmester, remains Dustin Johnson, although his 48th place tied at the Valspar in Palm Harbor (Florida) showed that the American golfer is not going through his best moment of play. He has not finished in the top 10 for six tournaments in a row.

Jon rahm, who plays Wells Fargo this week in Charlotte, remains the third best player in the world, Sergio garcia falls two places, to 47th, and Rafa Cabrera loses six positions to be 129th. Other Spaniards improve their situation in the OWGR classification after the Tenerife Open: Adri arnaus (132º), Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (266º), Pablo Larrazabal (282º) and Eduard Rousaud (621º).

Sam Burns, brilliant winner of the Valspar Championship, takes a very important leap in the world golf ranking of 50 places to place 44th, within the top 50. And Dean Burmester, winner in Costa Adeje, goes from 168th to 107th, very close to earning a place in the PGA Championship (he has to enter the world top 100), the second Grand Slam of the season that takes place from May 20 to 23 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, near Charleston (Carolina del South).

World ranking:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.47 points

2. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.77

3. Jon Rahm (ESP) 8.71

4. Xander Schauffele (USA) 7.15

5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.11

6. Collin Morikawa (USA) 7.08

7. Patrick Reed (USA) 6.04

8. Tyrrell Hatton (GBR) 5.87

9. Webb Simpson (USA) 5.67

10. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.35

…

15. Rory McIlroy (GBR) 5.11

31. Jordan Spieth (USA) 3.46

47. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 2.47

93. Tiger Woods (USA) 1.50