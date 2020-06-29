In the image the American Dustin Johnson. . / EPA / ERIK S. LESSER / Archive

Cromwell (Connecticut, USA), Jun 28 . .- The American Dustin Johnson was proclaimed champion of the Travelers Championship of the PGA Tour this Sunday after concluding the fourth and final round with a 67-stroke card (-3) and add 261 (-19).

Johnson, 36, 91 in the world rankings, was the most consistent player in the tournament, the third to be played after the almost three-month hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic, and achieved his twenty-first professional title in the PGA. Tour.

The new tournament champion, who handed out prizes worth $ 7.4 million, pocketed $ 1,332,000 in cash and also received 500 points for the world ranking.

His compatriot, veteran Kevin Streelman, finished second to a hit (262, -18) after completing the TPC River Highlands run on Sunday with a record 67 (-3).

Streelman, 41, received a prize of $ 806,600 and 300 points that will allow him to improve his current position, number 38, in the world ranking.

Another American, the young promise Wil Gordon, and the Canadian Mackenzie Hughes shared the third place after adding 263 hits (-17) with Sunday matchday cards of 64 (-6) and 67 (-3), respectively.

Hughes, who in the first round was the surprise leader, contributing a record of 60 hits (-10), took a cash prize of $ 436,600 and 163 points for world ranking.

Gordon, just 23 years old and invited to the tournament, took $ 436,000, although without points for the world ranking, but received a Special Temporary Membership.

The day was not the best for the three Spanish golfers who competed, in addition to four other Latin Americans, although the Mexican Abraham Ancer was again the best classified after delivering 69 shots (-1) and adding 267 (-13) cards, which they allowed him to occupy provisionally the eleventh position.

Ancer, second last week at RBC Heritage, this time took home a prize of $ 139,983 and 56 points for world ranking.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, the leader of the world classification, shared the position with Ancer after completing the route on Sunday with a record of 67 strokes (-3).

The Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who went from less to more in the tournament, once again showed solidity to record 66 hits (-4) and climb 11 places, to 24, with 269 hits (-11), a mark that also had another seven golfers, including veteran Phil Nickelson, provisional leader in the second round.

The other two Latin American golfers, who competed during the weekend, the Argentine Emiliano Grillo (72, +2) and the young Chilean Joaquín Niemann (75, +5), did not have their best performance and dropped to positions 60 and 63 , respectively.

Grillo finished the tournament with 276 hits (-4) and Niemann (277, -3) after he had had records of 68, 66 and 68 in three previous rounds.

Veteran Sergio García, with a record of 66 (-4), was the best Spaniard of the day and of the tournament, occupying 32nd place, after adding 270 hits (-10).

Rafael Cabrera handed over the card with 64 (-6), his best run of the tournament, and managed 271 hits (-9), which helped him climb 24 points and finish thirty-seventh in the standings.

Jon Rahm, number two in the world, lost his concentration again in the decisive moments of the journey and had a hard time finishing it with 71 hits (+1), which relegated him 19 places in the general classification, going down to 37 that he shared with Cabrera.

