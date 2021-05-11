Dustin Johnson out at Byron Nelson for persistent knee discomfort

The American Dustin Johnson, number one in the world, will not participate in the AT&T Byron Nelson, tournament of PGA Tour which will begin this Thursday, due to persistent pain in his left knee, ten days before the PGA Championship, second big of the season.

“It is with the greatest regret that I must withdraw from the Byron Nelson tournament” which will take place in McKinney (Texas), he said in a statement. Johnson, who had surgery on this knee in September 2019.

“Unfortunately the discomfort I feel from time to time in my knee has reappeared and after consulting with my team, I think it is best for me to stay home and focus on my rehabilitation. I’m not happy with the situation because I really wanted to play this week, “he added.

The 36-year-old American gave no clue as to whether he would be ready for the PGA Championship to be held May 20-23 on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Since his victory last February at the Saudi International, scoring for the European circuit, Dustin Johnson has been gradually losing shape and last month did not make the cut in the Augusta Masters, of which he was the defending champion.