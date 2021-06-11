Dustin Johnson (65) shines ahead of US Open

There is little left for golfers to reach Torrey pines. Dustin Johnson he knows it and before going for him US Open is determined to go for the win in the Palmetto Championship of PGA Tour in the Congaree Golf Club. He was in charge of making it clear with a first day in which he finished in second position, with a card of 65 strokes, six under par, just one stroke behind the leader. Wes roach, leaving great sensations in a day in which he made no mistakes.

The day was led by Roach (world number 433), who led for the first time a tournament of the PGA Tour with a stroke that you will always remember, a putt from 90 meters on par 5 of the first lap of your course.

Johnson, natural of Columbia (

South Carolina)He will fight for his first win in his home state. “It has been a lot of fun. Obviously I get a lot of support here in South Carolina, and yes, it has been great. Hopefully I can continue to do well for the rest of this week, ”said DJ.

Dustin Johnson, at the Palmetto Championship, supported by his audience

For its part, the Spanish Rafa Cabrera He completed the day with a card of three over par, 74 strokes, something that leaves him in a difficult position to make the cut this Friday. Rafa, the only Spaniard present at the meeting, was erratic with the irons taking him down the street of bitterness.

Nor have things gone too well for Brooks koepka (72, +1), the second top seed to win behind Dustin Johnson, not in vain are they the only two world top ten present in the South Carolina tour.

64 Wes Roach (USA) -7

65 Chesson Hadley (USA) -6

-. Dustin Johnson (USA) -6

-. Doc Redman (USA) -6

-. Erik van Rooyen (RSA) -6

66 Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) -5

67 Byeong Hun An (KOR) -4

-. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (TAI) -4

…

72 Brooks Koepka (USA) +1

74 Rafa Cabrfera (Esp) +3