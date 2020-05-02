Germany kicked off this Friday, May 1, tennis in times of coronavirus. An exhibition tournament with eight players and extreme security measures approved for weeks. One of the protagonists in this adventure is Dustin Brown, someone who yesterday already added his first two victories in a table where nobody has as much experience as him. In a talk collected by Tennis.com, the German left some notes on how this event was lived from within, born with the idea of ​​being the first of many that will come ahead.

Obviously, beyond the show and the quality of the product, the most important thing was to pick up the racket again and applaud the opportunity to return to play sports with other professionals. “A couple of weeks ago there was no possibility of returning to the courts in the short term, it was a very difficult moment, it was difficult to motivate oneself by not knowing when the date would be that would allow us to play again,” says the 35-year-old veteran. , one of those profiles in danger of extinction as it is separated from the circuit due to the coronavirus.

And how was this project born? It should be noted that this exhibition takes its first steps thanks to Rodney Rapson (managing director in Europe of PlaySight) and Brown himself, who set their sights on this May 1 to carry out the event at the Höhr-grenzhausen Tennis Club. Without an audience, with the players handling their own towels, without line judges but with a chair judge, in addition to drinks and packed snacks. And the participants? The eight tennis players were quarantined for two weeks and subsequently authorized by their personal doctors. Come on, a few measures have been taken to avoid falling into unnecessary risks.

“It is different to play this way, with no fans around, but at the end of the day I think all the boys are happier to get back on the court and to compete again,” summarizes Brown, currently 239 in the world rankings. “In my case I feel quite good, I have gotten well, I see that everything is still there. Obviously, it takes a lot more work to get back on tour to get the body ready and able to compete in longer games. But of course, at the moment we still do not know when that moment will come, ”said the man who can boast of having favorable H2H against Rafa Nadal after two confrontations.

As for the matches, it should be noted that they are being played in a quick set format. Each set is played the best of four games, with a tiebreak if it reaches 3-3. “Looking at the Fast4 and LaverCup formats, one knows that there are never dull moments in the game. Even such an exhibition will keep fans interested. I really like the format, also due to the difficulty of knowing that the players have not been able to play and train regularly as we used to do. In terms of fitness, it would have been much more difficult to make the best of three sets matches, considering that each player has to play two games a day, ”says Dustin.

