Before the cancellation of E3 2020, a series of events arose to publicize the news of the industry. One of them is Future Games Show, where great games that are on the way were revealed.

One of them was DUSTBORNE, a game run by Red Thread Games, a studio known for being the creators of Draugen. This new project will take us to the United States, where we will learn the story of a group of young people who will face repression.

« You play as Pax: ex-convict, outcast, crafty, and Anomalous with superhuman powers fueled by disinformation. Your job: to carry a mysterious charge across the Divided States of America. Accompanied by a multicolored gang of misfits with their own strange powers, you will overcome the obstacles that are in your way … through manipulation, subterfuge and force « , says his description.

According to Red Thread Games, the game will tell us a story where friendship, justice, hope and division will be important. The study also stressed that the title will reflect the power of words. Its release is planned for 2021 on PC and consoles. Below you can see his trailer and a bit of gameplay:

