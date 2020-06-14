Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Many years after enjoying the honeys of success, skateboard video games are back and will try to earn a place in the foreground. One of the titles that seeks to recover glory is Skate XL and today a new preview of this game was presented that will come to PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

During the Future Games Show organized by GamesRadar +, Easy Day Studios presented the new advance with Skate XL gameplay, a game that will debut in July of this year for consoles and PC. In the video, the development team showed one of the scenarios, inspired by a California college campus, though they noted that a quarter of the locations shown are real and will be recognized by skate fans.

Also, Easy Day showed some gameplay and there we knew that the analog sticks will be those that control the feet of our skater, so the movements and tricks will focus on the combinations we make with them.

