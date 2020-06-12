The emotions of this Saturday June 13 open on day 31 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Dusseldorf ship take advantage of its local status trying to take a breather in the fight for salvation, but they will receive Borussia Dortmund he has no margin for error in the title fight.

Time and Channel Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund

Campus: ESPRIT Arena, Düsseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Hour: 3:30 pm from Germany and Spain. 8:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 10:30 am from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE

The box of Dusseldorf He has had a difficult campaign fighting at the bottom of the table, however they have shown some improvement since his return dreaming of salvation. After 30 days they add 6 wins, 10 draws and have been defeated 14 times.

The Fortune It comes from a bitter draw last day when they received Hoffenheim who stayed with 10 just after minute 9, however they had to settle for a 2-2 thanks to a double from Rouwen Hennings.

For his part, the Borussia Dortmund It has been one of the leading teams competing for the title, although it seems that it has gotten out of hand, since they have 19 wins, 6 draws and have fallen in 5 clashes.

The BVB comes from a great victory last day when they beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 thanks to a solitary scoring by Emre Can.

As he Dusseldorf As the Borussia Dortmund they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the search for their goals; in the general table we find the Fortune ranked 16 with 28 points, while BVB He is a sub-leader with 63 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 31 Bundesliga 2019-2020