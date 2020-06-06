Friday June 05, 2020

Hoffenhein want to build on their momentum of two wins in a row to steal three points from home side Fortuna Dusseldorf. The latter want to erase the defeat suffered against Bayern to leave the relegation zone.

In a duel that has a lot at stake, Hoffenheim will visit Fortuna Dusseldorf tomorrow at 9:30 am, in the only match that Xperto offers. While locals struggle to get out of the relegation zone, outsiders dream of a place in European competitions.

VISITING POWER

Hoffenheim have scored more points as visitors than at home. Throughout the season he has achieved 23 units under that condition, while playing at home he reached 19. Element that has him well-looking ahead of tomorrow’s duel. They also have two victories in a row, a situation that influences the confidence of the team.

ROUWEN HENNINGS FACTOR

The German striker is the fourth top scorer in the Bundesliga with 12 conquests, he is only surpassed by Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner and Robert Lewandowski. Hennings is a clear goal card in tomorrow’s game, a performance that could be transcendent when it comes to the final result.

DESCENT ZONE

Fortuna is in the red zone of the table and comes from falling lapidary against Bayern Munich 5-0. The pressure to leave the red zone remains latent, while his rival is motivated to opt for a position in European competitions.

