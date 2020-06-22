Dusan Bulut is the best player in the world of Basketball 3×3, a version of the basket sport that has become very popular in recent times thanks to its inclusion in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It is not the first time that the International Olympic Committee has given the Olympic place to a modern sport that is attractive to television (it happened before with beach volleyball, for example, and rugby 7 has also had its place). The IOC will know what it does …

I do not think that 3×3 basketball has a place in some Games, but being so it is worth introducing its best exponent, the Serbian Dusan Bulut, a fantastic player who has dominated the specialty with authority in the last decade.

He is 34 years old and has been a star on the FIBA ​​3×3 World Tour since 2012. From the base position, with a spectacular style, he is able to assist by looking at the power line and to break his rivals with spectacular movements. Organize the game and have a great shot of three.

It plays in the Novi Sad Al Wahda, a team of Serbian origin that got a great contract to go to the UAE league. He has been 3 times champion of the FIBA ​​World Tour and 2 times MVP.

Bulut’s great successes, however, are with the Serbian team, the best in the world by long after having won the 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018 World Cups. In addition, he has been the European champion the last two years.