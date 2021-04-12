Duro Felguera will not take Romania to court for a project of 262 million

The consortium formed by Duro Felguera and the Romanian Romelectro have reached an agreement with Romgaz, a company with a state majority of the Romanian State, to suspend legal actions in relation to the project to build a combined cycle of up to 430 megawatts (MW) in the local city of Iernut.

The Asturian firm has explained in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that the objective of this action is to reach an amicable solution that allows the project to continue.

Recently, the state company issued a ‘notice of termination’, with the intention of ending the contract and executing the withholdings of the consortium, 70% owned by Duro Felguera, deposited in the Romanian Treasury as a guarantee of faithful compliance. Romgaz then alleged breach of performance of the contract.

Later, the consortium filed a lawsuit against the termination of the contract, as well as other precautionary measures against the execution of the withholdings before the Civil Court of Sibiú in the country, considering their inadmissibility.

In the development of the project, the consortium obtained two extensions, the first until May 2020 and a second until December 2020, none of which was motivated by the pandemic.

The companies later requested a new extension of the term motivated by the epidemic, a request that Romgaz did not agree to despite the recognition of the nine-month impact on the project recognized by the Mures and Vrancesa (Romania) chambers of commerce.

The consortium has reached 94.4% progress to date, which represents 247 million euros of income over 262 million euros corresponding to the total amount of the contract, which includes an increase of 17 million in higher price compared to the original contract.

The companies participating in the project have requested the restoration of the balance of the contract and the extension of the contractual term due to the concurrence of unforeseeable causes not attributable to the contractor, such as the pandemic, legislative changes, extensions of contractual scope and instructions issued by the state company, among others. , which caused “great impact” on the performance of the contract.

Duro Felguera and Romelectro have already warned that the potential termination of the contract and the eventual execution of the withholdings they will not conform to the contractual terms and conditions.