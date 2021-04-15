Duro Felguera punished in the stock market in April

Duro Felguera appears to have put out the fire that broke out last week on account of his combined cycle project in Romania. At the moment, the consortium formed by the Spanish company and the Romanian Romelectro have reached an agreement with Romgaz, the country’s quasi-state company to suspend legal actions in relation to the project to build a combined cycle of up to 430 MW in the city of Iernut.

For now The objective of this action is to reach an amicable solution that allows the continuation of the project. All this after indicating the Romanian company that it intended to terminate the contract and execute the consortium withholdings, 70% owned by the Spanish company, deposited with the Romanian Treasury as a guarantee of performance. What Romgaz alleged was a breach of contract performance. In the development of the project, the consortium obtained two extensions, the first until May 2020 and a second until December 2020, none of which was motivated by the pandemic.

A) Yes value keeps losing positions since the news was known, but the decline has slowed. In the last twenty sessions the valor loses almost 15%, but remains with fundamental and persistent increases so far this year and which have reached, since last January 4, 66.7%.

Duro Felguera quote

As for the rescue, there is still no news. The company has until the end of the month, with that 30-day extension given by the SEPI, to meet the conditions of the promised aid, remember 40 million euros in two items: 20 million in an ordinary loan and 20 more in a participative loan.

While the bearish Voleon Capital Management that was positioned on the value in the final part of March, continues to increase its short positions on Duro Felguera. And it has passed progressively, with three increases until the one carried out on April 6, until raise its presence downward on the value of up to 0.84% ​​of its capital.

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, in consolidation mode and with a downwardly revised note of two points, it marks a total score of 7 out of 10 possible points. With a long-term upward trend, total, slow and fast positive momentum and growing business volume in the medium and long term. The long-term business volume is increasing while in the medium term it is decreasing. Continuing with the negative side, the medium-term trend stands out, which is downward for the security, which is combined with the volatility of the security, measured in terms of its wide range, which is growing in the medium and long term.

Duro Felguera premium graphic

