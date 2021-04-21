Duro Felguera already yields to double digits in three days

Duro Felguera: confrontation between banking and company management

Duro Felguera again shows numerous problems on account of a new confrontation between the bank and the management of the company led by José María Orihuela. Is that, after the approval in the Council of Ministers on March 4 of the rescue and the subsequent placing on the table of the conditions, everything has gone into reverse, both inside and outside the market.

Inside because the value has not risen head on the stock market together since the announcement of the rescue in Moncloa. There the value began to lose positions from its highs at the opening of that day in the market at 1.50 euros per share so far. Specifically, it yields 37% from those levels and is clearly moving away from the euro per share, with accumulated falls in the last three days that exceed 10.4%. And it is clearly unusual to say this of a security that is, paradoxically, one of the ones that recovered the most positions in all of 2021. Specifically, 52.8%. Y the short position of the Voleon Capital Management fund on the value of 0.59% of its capital is maintained, although slightly corrected downwards.

But it is also true that since the last month even the computation continues to be negative of the value, which in the face of bad news, from the delay in implementing the conditions and therefore the SEPI making the ransom money effective until the arrival of a new partner , or its problems with banking are driving investors away from the value with accumulated falls of 16.4%.

Duro Felguera price analysis

It is also displayed in the Investment Strategies premium indicators. These technical indicators show that Duro Felguera, marks consolidation mode and, revised down by one point, obtains a total score of 6 out of 10. With long-term upward trend, total momentum, both slow and fast positive and long-term volume which shows increasing for the value. On the negative side, the long-term trend stands out, which is downward, the medium-term volume that is decreasing for Duro Felguera and also the volatility of the value in both aspects, in the medium and long term, which are increasing.

Now it seems that the most immediate is the new disagreement with the company’s creditor banks, clearly necessary to comply with the conditions of the SEPI in order to receive the first part of the rescue. Let us remember 20 million of a participative loan and 20 more of another of an ordinary nature.

It seems that the bank, given the change in conditions, wants to negotiate directly with SEPI and not through the top of the company. At the moment nothing is known, neither of the money that the Principality also committed to the rescue, nor of the investment partner, who according to some sources and despite the fact that in their day up to 10 offers were discussed, none is still on the table.

Against this background, the immediate present of the company is at stake, which if it did not reach an agreement with the bank, the rescue of SEPI would not come into play either and the economic difficulties of the company could ultimately lead to a bankruptcy. of creditors without the support of the bank.

As we paradoxically say, because it continues to be one of the best values ​​of the year, although in clear decline due to all its problems.

