Duro Felguera achieves a one-month extension to obtain the help of SEPI

The Asturian engineering company Duro Felguera achieved this Wednesday an extension of one month to comply with the conditions to receive the first phase of the aid approved by the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), collects Europa Press.

The Fund for Support to the Solvency of Strategic Companies (FASEE) has exceptionally accredited the extension of the deadline from before March 31 to April 30 for compliance with the conditions for the disbursement of the first 40 million euros, through a participative loan of 20 million and an ordinary loan of another 20 million, as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Invest in the tourism sector. Special report

We analyze the sector hardest hit by the pandemic and its recovery prospects based on vaccinations. Do not miss it.

The Council of Ministers approved in early March the granting of aid amounting to 120 million euros to Asturian engineering Duro Felguera. The company will have a maximum term of seven years to amortize in all the loans you receive.

Specifically, the amount of aid to Duro Felguera breaks down into 70 million in a participating loan, 20 million in an ordinary loan and 30 million in a capital contribution or participatory loan. The ‘rescue’ of Duro Felguera is conditional on the restructuring of the pending debt and the appointment of two directors by SEPI.