Prepared for the most important fight of his career, Gilbert Durinho had an impeccable performance this Saturday (30) against former champion Tyron Woodley, in the UFC on ESPN 9 main event, held at UFC Apex, in Las Vegas (USA). The Brazilian dominated the opponent for five rounds and won by unanimous decision. Now, the Jiu-Jitsu black belt places himself at the top of the welterweight.

Durinho dominates Woodley and asks to fight for the welterweight title (Photo: Reproduction)

In the co-main event, Augusto Sakai defeated Blagoy Ivanoy in a close fight and reached the mark of four straight victories. Mackenzie Dern made history by submitting Hannah Cifers with a knee brace. On the preliminary card, Klidson Abreu suffered a technical knockout loss to Jamahal Hill.

Durinho has impeccable performance



Gilbert Durinho had an excellent start to the fight. After a combination of strokes by the Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Tyron Woodley felt and went to the ground. The Brazilian worked the ground and pound and even tried a position to finish, but the former champion stood up. The beginning of the second round had a little more study, but ended when Durinho took advantage of an attack by the American to knock him out in the double leg. The Niterói athlete kept the strategy, applied good strokes and controlled the fight.

After two rounds of wide dominance by the Brazilian, in the third round Woodley, despite being almost always with his back on the grid, was a little more active. Durinho, in turn, continued to connect blows. In the fourth round, the duel was balanced until Gilbert started a blitz and “The Chosen One” flashed. In the sequence, the black belt was close to finishing with a triangle, but time was up.

In the fifth and final round, Durinho managed the fight more and did not allow Woodley to grow in the fight. By unanimous decision, the Brazilian defeated the former champion impeccably and reached his sixth straight victory. In an interview, the fighter said he respects training partner and champion Kamaru Usman, but wants to be the next challenger to the belt. “The Chosen One” is again defeated in the UFC.

Sakai wins and hitches fourth win



The initial round was marked by a lot of study by the fighters. Augusto Sakai took more initiative and moved forward, but Blagoy Ivanov controlled the distance and delivered blunt strokes. The second round started in the same scenario, but the Brazilian had more action and even worked the chinch. At the end of the round, the Bulgarian knocked down and elbowed him.

In the third round, with the fighters visibly tired, the fight went hand in hand. A little more whole, Sakai struck bluntly at the European, who was trying to respond, but without the same impetus. By split decision of the judges, the Brazilian took the victory and added the fourth straight triumph in the UFC. The Bulgarian loses for the second consecutive time.

Mackenzie makes history with submission



The start of the fight was with the two fighters getting tangled up in the clinch and Hannah Cifers looking for striking. However, Mackenzie Dern quickly took the fight to the ground. When she fell from below, the multi-champion in Jiu-Jitsu caught her opponent’s leg and, with great technique, fitted a knee brace. This was the first time that a woman used this submission within the organization.

Representative of Brazil and the United States, Mackenzie wins again in the strawweight after losing to Amanda Ribas in October 2019. The fighter asked UFC president Dana White to fight in June or July. Already Cifers knows the second setback followed in the franchise.

Animated fights mark main card



In one of the most animated fights, Billy Quarantillo defeated Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision. The duel, especially in the first round, was insane during the five minutes. The match was weight-married up to 68kg. This is the fighter’s second victory in the franchise, while “The Alpha Ginger” records the first setback. Lightweight Roosevelt Roberts tried several types of submissions on Brok Weaver. In the second round, showing superiority, “Gogetta” fitted a rear naked choke to confirm the second consecutive victory. “Chata Tuska”, who did not beat the weight of the category, knows the first defeat in the organization.

Hill wins and knocks out Brazilian



Jamahal Hill took less than two minutes to beat Klidson Abreu. The American initially got a knockdown after fitting a straight-cross combination. The light heavyweight remained in the attack, applied a sure knee to the Brazilian’s rib, which he felt and went to the ground. Then, after a few more hits on the ground and pound, referee Herb Dean interrupted the confrontation.

Coming from the Contender Series, “Sweet Dreams” remains undefeated in his career and now with two victories in the UFC. Klidson, on the other hand, is in a threatened situation in the organization, knowing his third defeat in four fights.

Preliminary card highlights



At the closing of the preliminary card, Katlyn Chookagian, after a first round of wide dominance, controlled the fight and defeated Antonina Shevchenko by unanimous decision. “Blonde Fighter” recovers at flyweight after losing to champion Valentina Shevchenko, Antonina’s sister. The fighter from Kyrgyzstan knows her second setback in three fights in the UFC. Daniel Rodriguez imposed his game and overcame Gabriel Green after three rounds by unanimous decision. Middleweight “D-Rod” now adds up to his second consecutive UFC win. “Gifted”, in turn, debuts with defeat in the franchise.

After an agitated first round, Tim Elliott felt the gas in the second round and could not avoid the grappling game of rookie Brandon Royval, who finished with a katagatame. Elliot records the third setback in a row and is threatened at Ultimate. In an intense bantamweight match, Casey Kenney took down Louis Smolka with a cross. In the sequence, the fighter took the opponent’s neck and finished with the guillotine-cup. Kenney wins again in the organization and “The Last Samurai” knows the second setback in three fights. At the opening of the preliminary card, by featherweight, Chris Gutierrez used the low kicks with great category and beat Vince Morales by technical knockout at the end of the second round. “El Guapo” reached the third consecutive victory, while “Vandetta” recorded the second consecutive setback.

