There are two speeds in the Economy. One is the visible and measurable one, which is linked to the sectors of great interests, energy, fuels, banking, large construction companies, which together with the entire collection of public titles that we knew how to achieve, make a tandem of State-great private interests that together they make up the economy of nominal values ​​subject to volatility. That is the Nominal Economy that is constantly talked about and that has a blackboard, that is, it always has a value assigned, which can fluctuate in a horrifying way, generally for reasons of our administrative responsibility and sometimes for reasons far from our management.

And the other is the Real Economy, this is far below the previous one, at another speed. This is less talked about, in the body is the musculature, but produces 45 to 50 percent of GDP and 70 percent of national employment. This economy, which moves and shakes to the rhythm of the variables installed by the other, is in turn different, it is a real economy because it trades real goods that have real market values, they are generally linked to quite certain costs of material inputs , industrial or natural, and at certain doses of incidence of labor.

Today, employment and real production are dying minute by minute and therefore the real economy as a whole is disarticulating. This other economy is a true social fabric, a true safety net that stretches beyond the limit of what is possible. This network is made up of real elements and relationships, owners and employees who have known each other for decades, customer-supplier relationships with real trust built on time, business projections with roots in the most basic, the livelihood of those I know and love. . On the other hand, raw materials, manufacturing processes or services with more or less employment, merchandise with final value or services appreciated by the market or neighbors, a real network because it ensures the preservation of the dignity of the elements involved, an inclusive network that grows it absorbs the subjects of assistance and promotes them to a higher state. Finally, it is a network that by its nature as a survivor has infinite expansive potential, has a unique capacity for commitment, and never plays against the country.

Today the leadership claims to have understood the urgency, but its parsimony, 20 or 30 days to finalize the solutions, puts it far behind the damage caused by the pandemic. For the SME universe, that time is an eternity and many will not be in condition even in fifteen days. We must make the effort now, so that we do not die any more real initiatives, real jobs, because there is a huge danger of desertifying the economy and that when the water arrives, the promised assistance, there are no plants to irrigate. Although the real economy is anaerobic and holds everything, with the current stand, it is dying.

Finding ourselves in such a dynamic that is integrally aggressive for the survival of SMEs (drop in activity almost to zero, underfunding, excessive or totally slow banks to implement aid, fiscal pressure, etc., etc.), the fabric is being destroyed economic and social.

On the other hand, Every time that some type of solution is proposed for the SME world that involves some resource, the response received is systematically negative and relies on macroeconomics. But there is an inconsistency between the laws of the macro and the mechanics of the micro. Quite possibly they are governed by different laws or the same but out of date, one with respect to the other. This is like the physical laws of the Universe, it is a single system, but the same laws are not verified at both ends. There is an inconsistency between the principle of Relativity and quantum mechanics, that is, there is a mismatch between the infinitely large and the infinitely small.

Therefore, objections based on a macroeconomic monetarist fundamentalism are used (monetary policy ceases to be a tool and becomes an ideology), arguing something like “what is not possible for monetary policy is not real”, as if all the truth, and the only truth, were established by the dynamics of large numbers. (I think this extremism is unfounded, that black holes, gray areas or great doubts are verified when it comes to taking these certainties from macro to micro).

Perhaps macroeconomics can shape the extreme limits of the economy, but it is nowhere near explaining the internal and cellular life of microeconomics, much less understanding and projecting its potential. Rather, it explains how the SME universe invoices 160,000 million dollars with a total indebtedness of only 6,500 million dollars and the State invoices 180,000 million with a total indebtedness of approximately 400,000 million, always in the American currency.

Macro-based monetary policy can define the dimensions of the economy, but not generate them: luckily that is what the real economy does, infinitely more efficient and competitive than the rest of the economy.

For some time now, that subjective and inefficient look has only annihilated employment, with wrong policies and bad tools, systematically destroying the SME Universe and then seeing what tax and with what indebtedness social plans are paid. In other words, he has stolen and continues to rob the now ex-employee of his dignity in order to restore precariousness.

I do not conceive then, that you want to manage the economy from the virtual dashboard and the criterion of the macro. Let’s be honest, long before the start of the pandemic we were already immersed in a social and economic disaster. At this point it is already obvious that the economic thinking criterion that has been used has failed.

Unfortunately this is the case, economic policies are formulated from that platform, the monetary Macroeconomics, which is itself a reduction of reality, which does not get to see the whole of the Micro and therefore suffers from the tools and mechanics to understand and manage that complex, atomized, infinite reality that is the Micro. Plus, They are executed by officials who did not experience it and do not understand it. It is time for officials with proven SME experience to join, especially if we are talking about an Economic Council. For the first time, this type of organ should have a marked SME predominance.

In conclusion, during the pandemic and even more so when it ends, there is a way out. It is clear, it is simple, it is direct and it is faster than we think. It is working seriously, generating and facilitating employment and its consequent distribution of income, producing goods and services at real values ​​and finally and above all (now that we know we are poor) requiring much less money, as has been shown, the entrepreneurial SME it is by far the most efficient.

In short, the exit from this well is the other economy. You better start understanding it at once.

The author is President Alimentos Inca and responsible SME of Copal