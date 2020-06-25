Credit: ANDREAS SOLARO / . via .

(Kaiser Health News) – Despite the lack of customers for nearly two and a half months because of the quarantine, Waldo Thai Darrell Loo was kept busy.

Loo runs the bar at the popular restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and said his business remained vibrant thanks to increased alcohol consumption and loosening of alcoholic beverage regulations during the pandemic.

Alcohol also seemed to help his clients deal with all the uncertainty and fear.

“Drinking was definitely a way of coping with this,” Loo said. “People drank a lot more. I drank a lot more myself. ”

Many state laws were almost overturned overnight as stay-at-home orders were implemented and home delivery of spirits, happy hours, and virtual wine tasting increased.

The 12- and 16-ounce cocktails Waldo Thai offered on the sidewalk helped make up for the lost income of customers who used to dine.

Retail alcohol sales increased 55% nationally in the third week of March, in step with social isolation standards, Nielsen data. And internet sales soared.

This trend that helped businesses survive continued for weeks.

But consuming all of this alcohol can be problematic for people, even those who have had no drinking problems in the past.

Dr. Sarah Johnson, medical director of Landmark Recovery, an addiction treatment program based in Louisville, Kentucky, and other locations in the center of the country, said that, outside of virtual events, the pandemic has nearly killed drinking. socially.

“It’s not so much going out and drinking alcohol at dinner or spending time with family or friends,” Johnson said. “Now, many people are sitting at home drinking alone and, historically, that has been seen as high-risk consumer behavior.”

There are some objective measures of problematic consumption. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines excessive alcohol consumption as 15 or more drinks a week for a man or eight or more for a woman.

But Johnson says the most important clues come from changes in behavior. He explained that for some people, drinking a little more once in a while is not a big problem.

“If they still meet all their daily obligations, they get up early, they have their Zoom meetings on time, they take care of their children and they don’t feel bad about drinking, it’s not a problem,” Johnson said. “But when people start having problems in other areas of their life, then that would be a sign that they are drinking too much and that it is a problem.”

There are alerts to watch out for, including:

• A very large increase in the amount of alcohol consumed

• Friends and family who start to worry

• Changes in sleep patterns: you sleep more or less than usual

• When drinking begins to interfere with daily life

Johnson noted that for many people, living under quarantine without the routine of a commute or a lunch break could be problematic.

“Routine and structure are important to overall mental health because they reduce stress and unknown or unexpected events in daily life,” Johnson explained. This can make people recovering from alcoholism more vulnerable to sobriety.

Johnson said that people who cannot stop drinking an amount of alcohol that is already problematic on their own should seek help.

The Federal Administration of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services maintains a 24/7 helpline (800-662-HELP) and a website, http://www.findtreatment.gov, which provides referrals for treatment. of addictions.

Peer support is also available online. Many groups of Alcoholics Anonymous have started offering virtual meetings, as has the secular recovery group LifeRing.

And for people seeking more informal peer support, apps like Loosid help connect communities of sober people.

Darrell Loo of Waldo Thai said he saw customers take too much, but after quarantine they have stopped taking so much.

Loo and other Kansas City restaurants are pushing for take-away cocktails and other more flexible laws to remain in place, even as restaurants slowly begin to reopen.

“This will continue for a time. It’s going to change people’s habits, “said Loo. “The habit of consumption. The habit of eating outside. We are going to need to maintain these new modalities. ”

This story is part of an alliance that includes KCUR, NPR and Kaiser Health News.