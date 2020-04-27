Not only doctors, nurses and scientists can be at the forefront of combating the new coronavirus. Looking at yourself and realizing that your occupation can help someone, even if it is at one of the ends of the problem, is willingly. Thus, bakers, chefs and taxi drivers, with their skills and disposition, offer assistance with the tools they have.

In the capital of São Paulo, 13 bakers produce thousands of rolls to offer to five health institutions in São Paulo during the covid-19 pandemic. The hospitals that receive French bread are: Hospital Santa Marcelina, Regional Sul, Taipas, Ipiranga and Tucca (Association of Children with Cancer).

In São Paulo, a group of bakers makes donations to hospitals

Photo: Instagram of Reasons to Believe / Estadão

Baker Johannes Roos says the team is motivated. “Every day the team arrives more motivated and ready for work. We select hospitals through the Municipal Health Department and we want to serve more hospitals,” he told the website Reasons for Believing.

The idea of ​​making donations came after an exchange of messages between Johannes and the master baker Rogério Shimura, whose bakery school is closed and has the whole structure of a bakery. There, volunteers produce bread for donation to those on the front lines of combating covid-19. Everyone involved wears a mask and takes all necessary care.

In Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, the Butcher Burger joined the project Cozinheiros do Bem to serve the Vila Mariana da Conceição Association. The concern is the lack of food for people who are socially vulnerable. The company, which started donating in early April, makes 100 to 300 hamburgers a week, at its own cost, to collaborate with the community. “It is with great emotion that we close the first of many other weeks that will come of welcoming, donations and solidarity that warm our hearts”, celebrated Viviane Ruskowski, partner-owner of the hamburger shop.

The company also engaged with customers on social media and asked for cash donations to increase food production. The headquarters, which is located at Rua General Lima e Silva, 119, also receives basic baskets and personal hygiene kits for those most in need during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In Madrid, Spain, a taxi driver decided to act on his own and made himself available to take patients with suspected coronavirus to a hospital for free. Without charging anything, driver José Maria has been traveling for about three kilometers between Alcorcón and Hospital Ramón y Cajal.

On Sunday, 19, he received a tribute from health professionals at the hospital. Upon arriving, the taxi driver found doctors and nurses lined up, clapping. José Maria received an envelope with money and the results of his tests for covid-19, which were negative. A video with this ceremony was successful in Spain and went viral.

