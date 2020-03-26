Until now, those who participate in shop robberies prefer to steal electronic items such as cell phones, televisions and even cash, said the director of the company, Arturo Vasconcelos.

During the Covid-19 pandemic contingency, seven Chedraui stores in various states of the country have been subject to atypical lootingbecause those who commit them products are not taken to cover any need, but high-value items, such as electronic devices, reported Arturo Vasconcelos, general manager of that supermarket chain.

In interview for Aristegui NewsHe said he was concerned about acts like the one that happened in the Tecámac store, in the State of Mexico, where subjects aboard a van injured one of their employees.

“For us, the most important thing is the safety of our people, our clients and, in this event, unfortunately, a person who collaborates with us was injured“

The businessman explained that the employee was in a coma and actually is delicate.

He commented that looters do not take products to cover some need, but electronic items such as cell phones, televisions, and, in one of the cases, cash.

Vasconcelos commented that he is in communication with the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD), which concentrates all the information on what is happening in the sector.

This will allow knowing how many businesses are attacked by crime and demand protection from the authorities.

“That they allow us through this support, in terms of protection, to continue doing what we are doing now for the families of Mexico, which is keep up“He added.

The director of Chedraui celebrated the arrests of some criminals and people who are promoting looting through social networks.

“Let it be seen, let it be seen that there is no impunity.”

Despite the contingency for the Covid-19, said Vasconcelos, the company works with the support of its more than 40 thousand collaborators to guarantee the supply of products in their 300 stores.

“There will be no disruptions in that regard, and that is what we have to do as a company. We want to contribute with what is ours, that they allow us to do our work, that our clients are sure that we are going to be there with them ”, he added.

The businessman commented that Chedraui has two types of clients: the one of every day, that daily looks for income to buy, and the one that has the possibility of making extraordinary purchases.

“It has been effectively an incremental volume that we have experienced in the last days; however, we have been able to meet demand, “he said.

The complete interview with Arturo Vasconcelos: