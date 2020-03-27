United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno said nonessential personnel were banned from entering the control room to reduce the number of people

The newly created United States Space Force It launched its first national security satellite on Thursday during an event in which there were few people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nothing stops the space launch mission!” Tweeted the 45th Space Brigade.

The approximately $ 1 billion satellite is the sixth and last in the series Extremely High Advanced Frequency of the US Army. Updated from satellites Milstar In the past, the constellation has provided secure communications nearly 35,400 kilometers (22,000 miles) high for nearly a decade.

A powerful Atlas V rocket was commissioned to carry the 6,168-kilogram (13,600-pound) satellite. The new Space Force logo decorated the rocket of United Launch Alliance.

The Space Force officially became a branch of the US military last December.

The sighting area remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, so fewer people than usual were able to witness the launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The CEO of United Launch Alliance, Tory Bruno, said that non-essential personnel were banned from entering the control room to reduce the number of people.

“There are no 6 feet (1.8 meters) between them all. Surfaces will be cleaned between people, etc.,” tweeted Bruno, who monitored the launch from the company’s Denver facility. Bruno usually travels to the launch site.

Another effect of the pandemic: The official name change from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is temporarily suspended.