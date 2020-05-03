Kenya.- A mother of eight sons put to boil nail stones in a pot to make your children believe that would eat, this during quarantine by coronavirus (Covid-19).

Due to the contingency, people with the least resources have been the most affected, because they have not been able to go out to work, this due to the instructions of the authorities not to leave home to avoid more infections of this disease.

To a Kenyan woman, mother of eight children, named Peninah Bahati Kitsao, quarantine has seriously affected his economy, because by dedicating themselves to washing other people’s clothes, when the pandemic arose, people stopped hire her.

This fact caused her not to receive a single weight, and no longer had the resources to buy food, reason why their children like the woman, presented famine.

Peninah Bahati Kitsao, mother of eight children. (Photo: Special).

According to information from BBC News, the woman had put a pot with stones so that they boiled and one of her children, the youngest, stopped crying when she thought that if they would eat that day.

I had to come up with a way to let my last son know that he was preparing food after he started crying from hunger. The rest of my children are a little older and when I told them that we had nothing to eat, they understood, “said the woman.

The woman receives help

When a neighbor found out about this, she decided to share her story on social networks, in addition to opening an account bank for the benefit of the poor woman, and after receiving the support of the people, Peninah thanked and considered this as a miracle.

He did not believe that Kenyans could be so loving. I have been receiving phone calls from all over the country asking how they could be of help, ”said the woman.

Notably, the Kenyan government had already launched a feeding program to assist people affected by the coronavirusHowever, this has not reached many, including Peninah.

