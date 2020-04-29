Without quoting former judge Sérgio Moro directly, the new Minister of Justice and Public Security, André Mendonça, gave several messages to his predecessor and made promises to fight crime in the first speech after taking office. Mendonça also spared no praise for President Jair Bolsonaro, whom he called “a prophet in the fight against crime”.

While Moro left the job accusing Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the command of the Federal Police, Mendonça promised a “technical” performance in front of the portfolio. “I will fight with every effort to fight crime,” he said. “We are going to do joint operations. It covers us, president, more operations in the Federal Police”, he reinforced.

Another point raised by Moro was Bolsonaro’s intention to have access to intelligence reports from the Federal Police. An investigation into the allegations made by Moro was opened in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Mendonça also waved to the Minister of the General Secretariat, Jorge Oliveira, who was initially appointed to assume the Ministry of Justice in place of Moro. According to Mendonça, Oliveira is someone who “gives up opportunities to serve Brazil”. The Minister of the General Secretariat received a standing ovation from the guests.

The new Minister of Justice also demonstrated alignment with Bolsonaro’s stance against the imposition of social isolation measures in the States. In the previous administration, Moro resisted the president’s request for the Minister of Justice to take a stand against the governors in cases that he considers to be excesses. “The crisis involves not only health, but employment, subsistence and the right to come and go. We must be able to put the people first,” said Mendonça.

At the ceremony, in addition to ministers of state, representatives of the judiciary were also present. The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Dias Toffoli, and minister Gilmar Mendes participated.

“I wanted to make some commitments today with the Brazilian nation. Commitments to the rule of law and its values, the Constitution in its preamble establishes as supreme values ​​freedom, fraternity, equality, well-being, development, and, above all, Justice. Hence the importance of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, reinforced by ethics “, declared Mendonça.

“Another commitment, an integrated action with States and municipalities. We have a unique system of public security. And in this sense, it is necessary to understand that crime today constitutes a network, it is not a hierarchical system where there was a chief and a chain of command” , said the Minister of Justice.

